OceanGate suspends operations after Titan submersible implosion

Suspends operations FILE PHOTO: The OceanGate logo is seen on a vessel stored near the OceanGate offices on June 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations after its Titan submersible imploded during a trip to the Titanic. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (David Ryder/Getty Images)

OceanGate, the company that owned the 21-foot submersible that imploded during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic last month, has suspended its exploration and commercial operations.

Officials with the company, based in Everett, Washington, announced the decision on OceanGate’s website.

The decision came weeks after the Titan apparently imploded during a dive on June 18, killing all five people onboard — including OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush.

The Titan lost contact with the ship that had launched it after an hour and 45 minutes in the water, authorities said. Officials and commercial crews spent days combing an area twice the size of Connecticut for signs of the Titan before the Coast Guard announced that debris found in the area was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion.”

Officials said the Titan was about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic when it appeared to have imploded.

Authorities identified the five people onboard as Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood,

