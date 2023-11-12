Officials: 6 people shot during house party in Washington

Half a dozen people were shot at a house party early Sunday morning in Pierce County, Washington, officials say.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said just before 1:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called out to a shooting in the 11500 block of 152nd Street E. in South Hill. When deputies arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

Deputies started to receive additional calls about the other victims at multiple hospitals who were shot, KIRO reported.

A 17-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries, according to the news station. Four other men in their 20s and a 19-year-old woman are believed to all have non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned that the party was hosted at a house through Airbnb.

Authorities believe there may have been multiple shooters involved and that there are no suspects in custody.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released.

