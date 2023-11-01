Officials: At least 1 worker trapped in collapsed coal plant in Kentucky has died

At least one of two workers died after they became trapped following a collapse of a coal preparation plant in eastern Kentucky Tuesday night.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INEZ, Ky. — At least one of two workers died after they became trapped Tuesday night following the collapse of a coal preparation plant in eastern Kentucky.

The Martin Mine Prep Plant building collapsed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and trapped two men, according to a news release from the Kentucky Emergency Management obtained by The Associated Press. The men got trapped under multiple floors of concrete and steel.

“Kentucky, we have some tough news out of Martin County to share,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “At least one of the workers trapped inside the collapsed coal preparation plant has died. Please pray for the family and loved ones of this individual.”

Beshear also declared a state of emergency in the county Wednesday to get state resources to assist with the rescue, the AP reported.

Officials said they do not know the condition of the second man, the AP reported. Rescuers said that they have made contact with him but have not been able to free him yet, according to The New York Times.

