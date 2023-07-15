At least 4 dead, suspect at large following shooting in Georgia, police say Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Saturday morning in Hampton, Georgia. (WSB-TV/WSB-TV)

HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Saturday morning in Hampton, Georgia.

In a statement on Facebook, Henry County Government said that around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, there was an active shooter incident in Hampton in the Dogwood Lakes area.

Hampton Police Department told WSB-TV that at least four were shot and killed.

Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation, Henry County Government said. Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security, and Henry County Crime Scene Unit will be assisting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been notified as well.

The shooter is at large and is described as a man in his mid 50′s who is five feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark shirt with a red tone, according to WSB-TV.

Officials say there will be a news conference around 4 p.m. EST Saturday.

Information about what led up to the incident has not yet been released.