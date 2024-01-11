Officials: Tiny fibers link couple to death of 5-year-old son in 1989 Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner (formerly known as Pamela K. Turner) (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — New technology evidence led investigators to arrest a couple nearly 34 years after a 5-year-old boy was killed in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Wednesday that Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Tuner, formerly known as Pamela K. Turner, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Justin Lee Turner, 5.

Justin Lee Turner went missing on March 3, 1989. His body was found inside of a cabinet in a camper behind the Turner’s house, according to The Associated Press.

Victor Lee Turner was the child’s father and Megan R. Turner was the child’s stepmother, according to WCBD.

Justin Lee Turner’s case was reviewed by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s cold case unit in April 2021 for possible of application of new or not yet used technology. The sheriff’s office said evidence from the scene and autopsy was evaluated. They were then sent to forensic pathologists and SLED lab for analysis.

“We have dedicated detectives who are committed to reviewing and investigating criminal cases where factors have prevented a timely resolution of justice.” Lewis stated. “These detectives have worked hard to be sure that the life of Justin Lee Turner is remembered and that his murderers are brought to justice.”

The evidence submitted was tiny fibers found from a ligature that investigators found at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in arrest warrants, according to the AP.

“That enabled us to tie in the murder weapon that we believe was used to strangle Justin to clothing and fabric on his clothing at the time of his death,” Lewis said, according to the AP.

At the time, investigators believed that the scene was staged and the couple was found in lies, the AP reported. Megan R. Turner was charged shortly after the boy’s death but the charge was later dropped based on the hope that more evidence would come to light.

During the investigation, detectives were able to arrest Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner nearly 34 years later, the sheriff’s office said.

