Olympians Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield are engaged

Engaged FILE PHOTO: Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles attend the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Olympians Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have upgraded their gold and bronze medals to diamonds.

The Olympic runners were engaged, the couple announced on social media over the weekend, People magazine reported.

Lyles shared the big moment on his Instagram account, captioning the post “To My Future Wife” and “I Will Love You Forever.”

They walked through a home decorated with candles, flowers and rose petals until they got to the backyard. A large heart-shaped sign made of roses had “Will you marry me?” written in neon on it.

Bromfield posted “ENGAGED” on her own Instagram post.

Lyles won gold and bronze for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics earlier this year. He also earned a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games. Bromfield, who runs for Jamaica, won bronze in Tokyo.

Lyles and Bromfield trained with each other before the latest Olympics, US Weekly reported.

“We have that mental space to be able to share with each other and continuously feed to each other,” Lyles told the publication in July.

The couple met via social media in 2017, and after their first date fizzled, remained friends until 2022. That’s when Lyles said he tried again and asked her out a second time, People magazine reported.

In August 2023, Bromfield wrote on Instagram for their first anniversary “Cheers to 7 years of friendship, 6 months of dating, 1 year of being your partner, And to forever loving you.”





© 2024 Cox Media Group