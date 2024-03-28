Opening Day: 2024 MLB season begins

Thursday marked the day that baseball fans had been waiting for — Opening Day.

Two games have already been played on the 2024 schedule during the Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, CNN reported.

Twenty-six of the 30 MLB teams will take the field Thursday. Two games were postponed due to weather, ESPN reported.

The first game is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. ET in Baltimore as the Orioles take on the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards.

There will be a moment of silence to start the game for the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and the “brave first responders who immediately stepped into action,” CNN reported.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for Opening Day:

4:10 p.m. ET:

Washington Nationals @ Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates @ Miami Marlins

New York Yankees @ Houston Astros

7:35 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs @ Texas Rangers

10:07 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians @ Oakland Athletics

10:10 p.m. ET

Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox @ Seattle Mariners

Two Opening Day games will be played on Friday because of the weather on Thursday: the Milwaukee Brewers at the New York Mets at 1:40 p.m. ET and the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:05 p.m. ET. Those games are in addition to the regular matchups already scheduled.

