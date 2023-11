Oscar Pistorius granted parole after nearly 10 years in prison in girlfriend’s death

Oscar Pistorius granted parole FILE PHOTO: PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 6: Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius holds the hand of a relative after sentencing at the High Court on July 6, 2016 at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Marco Longari - Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Oscar Pistorius was granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison in South Africa for murdering his girlfriend, The Associated Press is reporting.

Pistorius, a double-amputee Olympic runner, was found guilty of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a bathroom door at his home on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Pistorius, 37, was given a second chance at parole in eight months after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release at a hearing in March.

An error made by an appeals court over when the sentence officially started led to the canceled parole.

