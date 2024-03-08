Oscars 2024: Who is nominated, who is presenting and what time does it start

Best Lead Actor nominee Cillian Murphy Cillian Murphy was nominate for the best lead actor award for his performance in "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures)

Ten films will be vying for best picture on Sunday, as Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for the 96th annual Academy Awards.

“Oppenheimer,” the story of the man who developed and tested the atomic bomb, leads the pack with 13 nominations and is expected by many to take the top honor.

“Barbie,” which has eight nominations, though not one for the film’s star, Margot Robbie, nor its director, Greta Gerwig, also snagged a best picture nomination.

Here’s what we know about when the show starts, who will present the awards, who will perform and who is nominated:

What time does it start?

The 2024 Academy Awards will air beginning at 7 p.m. ET, live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Vanessa Hudgens will host “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” this year. Julianne Hough will co-host. The Red Carpet Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the show on?

The ceremony will air on ABC.

Who is hosting the show?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards show for the fourth time.

Who will be handing out awards?

Presenters scheduled to be at the ceremony include:

Zendaya, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, Al Pacino, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell.

Others expected to hand out awards are Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker.

Who is performing?

Those who are expected to perform include Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson.

Who is nominated?

Those nominated include:

Best Picture

· “American Fiction”

· “Anatomy of a Fall”

· “Barbie”

· “The Holdovers”

· “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· “Maestro”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Past Lives”

· “Poor Things”

· “The Zone of Interest”

Best Actress

· Annette Bening — “Nyad”

· Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

· Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

· Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Best Actor

· Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

· Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

· Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

· Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

· Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actor

· Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

· Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

· Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

· Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress

· Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

· Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

· America Ferrera — “Barbie”

· Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

· Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Director

· Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”

· Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

· Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

· Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Screenplay

· “Anatomy of a Fall”

· “The Holdovers”

· “Maestro”

· “May December”

· “Past Lives”

Best Adapted Screenplay

· “American Fiction”

· “Barbie”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Poor Things”

· “The Zone of Interest”

Best Cinematography

· “El Conde”

· “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· “Maestro

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Poor Things”

Best Original Score

· “American Fiction”

· “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

· “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Poor Things”

Best Song

· “The Fire Inside” — “Flamin’ Hot”

· “I’m Just Ken” — “Barbie”

· “It Never Went Away” — “American Symphony”

· “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· “What Was I Made For?” — “Barbie”

Best Editing

· “Anatomy of a Fall”

· “The Holdovers”

· “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Poor Things”

Best Production Design

· “Barbie”

· “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· “Napoleon”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Poor Things”

Best Costume Design

· “Barbie”

· “Killers of the Flower Moon”

· “Napoleon”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Poor Things”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

· “Golda”

· “Maestro”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “Poor Things”

· “The Zone of Interest”

Best Sound

· “The Creator”

· “Maestro”

· “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

· “Oppenheimer”

· “The Zone of Interest”

Best Visual Effects

· “The Creator”

· “Godzilla Minus One”

· “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

· “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

· “Napoleon”

Best International Feature

· “Io Capitano”

· “Perfect Days”

· “Society of the Snow”

· “The Teacher’s Lounge”

· “The Zone of Interest”

Best Animated Feature

· “The Boy and the Heron”

· “Elemental”

· “Nimona”

· “Robot Dreams”

· “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Animated Short

· “Letter to a Pig”

· “Ninety-Five Senses”

· “Our Uniform”

· “Pachyderme”

· “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Live-Action Short

· “The After”

· “Invincible”

· “Knight of Fortune”

· “Red, White and Blue”

· “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Documentary Feature

· “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

· “The Eternal Memory”

· “Four Daughters”

· “To Kill a Tiger”

· “20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Documentary Short

· “The ABCs of Book Banning”

· “The Barber of Little Rock”

· “Island in Between”

· “The Last Repair Shop”

· “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

