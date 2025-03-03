Oscars: See the complete list of winners

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Host Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In what may have been a shock for some, “Wicked” didn’t defy gravity with the most wins during Sunday night’s Oscars’ ceremony. Instead, it was “Anora” that took home the most statues.

In the end what The Associated Press called “a strip club Cinderella story without the fairy tale ending” took home five of six awards it was nominated for including best picture, best director, best actress, best editing and best original screenplay, The New York Times reported.

“Wicked” took home two Oscars, as did “Emilia Pérez,” despite the latter having the most nominations with 13.

Here are the nominees with the winners in bold:

Best picture

“Anora”



“The Brutalist”



“A Complete Unknown”



“Conclave”



“Dune: Part Two”



“Emilia Pérez”



“I’m Still Here”



“Nickel Boys”



“The Substance”



“Wicked”



Best actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”



Timothéee Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”



Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”



Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”



Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”



Best actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”



Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”



Mikey Madison, “Anora”



Demi Moore, “The Substance”



Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”



Best actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”



Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”



Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”



Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”



Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”



Best actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”



Ariana Grande, “Wicked”



Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”



Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”



Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”



Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”



Bradey Corbet, “The Brutalist”



James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”



Jacques Audiaud, “Emilia Pérez”



Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”



Best cinematography

“The Brutalist”



“Dune: Part Two”



“Emilia Pérez”



“Maria”



“Nosferatu”



Best international feature film

“I’m Still Here”



“The Girl with the Needle”



“Emilia Pérez”



“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”



“Flow”



Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”



“Conclave”



“Emilia Pérez”



“Nickel Boys”



“Sing Sing:



Best original screenplay

“Anora”



“The Brutalist”



“A Real Pain”



“September 5″



“The Substance”



Best live-action short film

“Alien”



“Anuja”



“I’m Not a Robot”



“The Last Ranger”



“The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”



Best animated short film

“Beautiful Men”



“In The Shadow of the Cypress”



“Magic Candies”



“Wander to Wonder”



“Yuck!”



Best animated feature film

“Flow”



“Inside Out 2″



“Memoir of a Snail”



“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”



“The Wild Robot”



Best documentary short

“Death by Numbers”



“I Am Ready, Warden”



“Incident”



“Instruments of a Beating Heart”



“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”



Best documentary feature film

“Black Box Diaries”



“No Other Land”



“Porcelain War”



“Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat”



“Sugarcane”



Best original song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”



“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”



“Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”



“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”



“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”



Best original score

“The Brutalist”



“Conclave”



“Emilia Pérez”



“Wicked”



The Wild Robot



Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”



“Emilia Pérez”



“Nosferatu”



“The Substance”



“Wicked”



Best costume design

“A Complete Unknown,” Arianne Phillips



“Conclave,” Lisy Christl



“Gladiator II,” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman



“Nosferatu,” Linda Muir



“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell



Best editing

“Anora”



“The Brutalist”



“Conclave”



“Emilia Pérez”



“Wicked”



Best sound

“A Complete Unknown”



“Dune: Part Two”



“Emilia Pérez”



“Wicked”



“The Wild Robot”



Best production design

“The Brutalist”



“Conclave”



“Dune: Part Two”



“Nosferatu”



“Wicked”



Best visual effects

“Alien: Romulus”



“Better Man”



“Dune: Part Two”



“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”



“Wicked”

