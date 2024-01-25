Ozzy Osbourne planning 2 ‘goodbye’ concerts in hometown, wife says

Ozzy Osbourne: File photo. Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8, 2022. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne has acknowledged that his touring days are over, but the Prince of Darkness is expected to perform in a pair of farewell concerts.

The “Crazy Train” singer, 75, will play two sendoff concerts in Birmingham, England, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, told Rolling Stone UK.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,’” Sharon Osbourne, 71, told the magazine on Sunday. “We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from. His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke, yeah.

“He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.”

Ozzy Osbourne needed several surgeries after falling in 2019, CNN reported. Last year, the five-time Grammy Award winner canceled his concert dates, announcing that he would no longer be touring.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in January 2020 and COVID-19 in April 2022. He also underwent surgery in 2022.

Last year, the former Black Sabbath frontman had spinal surgery for the fourth after his 2019 fall, which dislodged metal rods in his back, according to Rolling Stone UK.

“It’s really knocked me about,” Osbourne told the magazine. “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a (expletive) rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all (expletive) up.”

While Sharon Osbourne spoke about the swan song concerts, Ozzy Osbourne has yet to confirm he will play, and when the concerts would be held, People reported.

