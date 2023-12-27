‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead, South Korean police say

Lee Sun-kyun: The South Korean actor was found dead on Wednesday, police said. He was 48. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

SEOUL, South Korea — Actor Lee Sun-kyun, who starred in the 2019 Academy Award-winning movie “Parasite,” was found dead on Wednesday, South Korean authorities said. He was 48.

Lee was discovered by police at an unidentified location in Seoul but did not provide further details, according to The Associated Press. South Korea’s emergency office later said that Lee was found dead in a vehicle in a central Seoul park, the news organization reported.

Lee went through three rounds of questioning by police on suspicions of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year, The Korea Times reported.

Lee was last questioned on Saturday, according to Korea Joongang Daily.

Lee rose to global fame for his role in “Parasite.” The actor played Park Dong-ik, the patriarch of the rich family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lee won a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the rest of the film’s cast, the entertainment news website reported.

“Parasite” won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

