Parents facing manslaughter charges after 3-year-old shot, killed younger sibling in Kentucky

Three people are facing charges including two parents in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Covington, Kentucky earlier this week.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COVINGTON, Ky. — Three people are facing charges including two parents in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Covington, Kentucky earlier this week.

Covington Police Department said Monday just before 1 p.m., officers were called out to a house in the 2500 block of Warren Street about a 2-year-old child who was shot. When officers arrived, the child was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

It was learned during the investigation that a 3-year-old boy shot and killed his 2-year-old brother, prosecutors say, according to The Associated Press.

“This shooting death was caused by the fact that two adults left this gun with a loaded round in the chamber around a 3-year-old they did not supervise. This is certainly not an indictment on guns or gun ownership. It’s a reminder to supervise your children and keep loaded guns properly stored,” Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said in a morning news conference, according to WXIX.

“There is no reported case law in Kentucky on charging a parent who failed to secure a loaded handgun from a 3-year-old child that we can find,” he said, according to the AP. “I think by all means that we have enough evidence to sustain a conviction.”

Police say the boy’s parents, Selena Farrell, 23, and Tashuan Adams, 21, were both arrested. Farrell was charged with second-degree manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and abandonment. Adams was charged with second-degree manslaughter and hindering apprehension. Police say Jeremiah Thomas, 20, has also been charged with hindering apprehension.

