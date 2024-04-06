Pat Sajak’s final ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ episode will air on June 7

Pat Sajak: The longtime host of "Wheel of Fortune" taped his final episode, which will air on June 7. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Pat Sajak has taped his final episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” and the longtime host of the popular game show will take his final bows on June 7.

Sajak, 77, who has been the host of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981, had announced in June 2023 that his 41st season with the show would be his last, Deadline reported.

He will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest, but Sajak will remain as a consultant for the next three years, according to Rolling Stone.

Pat Sajak’s final run on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is quickly coming to a close. After four decades as host of the iconic game show, Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, June 7, Deadline has confirmed https://t.co/CfopRCl7v5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 5, 2024

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, when he made the announcement. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Sajak’s final episode will be titled, “Thanks for the Memories.”

Sajak, who has won three Daytime Emmy Awards and has been nominated 19 times for his hosting duties on “Wheel of Fortune,” signed a contract extension in 2021 that runs through the current season, according to Deadline.

He has hosted a syndicated version of the show, along with letter-turning co-star Vanna White since it debuted in 1983, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sajak also hosted a daytime version of the show from 1981 to 1989.

Sajak was doing weather reports at KNBC in Los Angeles when Merv Griffin, the creator of “Wheel of Fortune” offered him a job to host the daytime version of the show in 1981, according to The Hollywood Reporter. White joined the show a year later.

In 2011, Sajak and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek received lifetime achievement awards at the Daytime Emmys, the entertainment news website reported.

