Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70

Paul Reubens Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016 in New York City. Reubens has died at the age of 70. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Actor Paul Reubens, best known for portraying his character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to a statement shared on Monday. He was 70.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram page, Reubens shared an apology for not going public with the health struggles he’s faced in the last several years. In the post, his representatives said he had been battling cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” a caption on the statement read.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reubens said that he “always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters.”

“I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” he added.

Reubens launched his comedy career in the ‘70s after joining The Groundlings, a live comedy trouble based in Los Angeles, Variety reported. It was while he was with the group that he created the character of Pee-wee Herman during a 1978 improv exercise, according to SFGATE. He made all his public appearances in character from the release of the movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” in 1985 through the end of his children’s show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” in 1991, the news site reported.

Over the course of his career, Reubens appeared in more than 100 television shows, movies and shorts, with his most recent work seen in 2021, according to IMDb.

