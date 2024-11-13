People magazine selects John Krasinski as 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive John Krasinski attends Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 26, 2024 in New York City. Krasinski was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

John Krasinski has been chosen to be the pinnacle of sexiness according to People magazine.

“The Quiet Place” actor and director was chosen by the publication as the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, an honor that was started 40 years ago with the selection of Mel Gibson, The Associated Press reported.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” he told People magazine about the honor. “Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

His wife, actress Emily Blunt had a different take.

He said she was “very excited. There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

The news of Krasinski’s selection was announced by Stephen Colbert during the Tuesday episode of his late-night talk show, keeping up the tradition that started with Paul Rudd and Chris Evans in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Krasinski’s big break was in the television show “The Office” where he played Jim but then became an action star in “Jack Ryan.” He also transitioned from in front of the camera to behind the lens as director and writing the film franchise “A Quiet Place” and “If,” the AP reported.

