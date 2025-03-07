Pilot arrested at Logan Airport in Feb., shoots, kills self, state police say

A JetBlue pilot who had been arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport in February shot and killed himself on Friday at a Massachusetts transit station.

Jeremy Gudorf, who was from Ohio, was arrested on Feb. 20 before a flight to Paris took off. He was wanted in Huntersville, North Carolina, for alleged sexual exploration of a minor for service, WFXT reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was conducting a manifest review for the Boston-to-Paris flight, which is standard practice, when they discovered the warrant for Gudorf’s arrest.

Gudorf was arraigned, and charged as a fugitive from justice.

“He is a commercial pilot, the warrant is obviously out of North Carolina and he resides in the state of Ohio. So for those reasons, we ask that he be held without bail and surrender his passport,” Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Kyle Neyman said during the hearing in February.

JetBlue responded to the charges Gudorf faced, saying he was placed on “indefinite leave” last month.

Gudorf, who had moved between the time of the alleged crime and the time he was identified as a suspect, was ordered held on $10,000 bail and ordered to report to North Carolina within a week of his arraignment, WFXT reported.

But on Friday, Gudorf was in the Boston area and had parked his car at the Wonderland Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Wonderland station in Revere, Massachusetts. The garage is about four miles from Logan Airport.

When Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section troopers found Gudorf, they said that he pulled out a gun and “abruptly shot himself” inside his vehicle.

They said they rendered aid and took him to an area hospital where Gudorf was pronounced dead, WFXT reported.

