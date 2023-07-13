Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Jury finds Robert Bowers eligible for death penalty

PITTSBURGH — Jurors on Thursday found that the man who opened fire at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, killing 11 people, is eligible for a death sentence, WPXI reported.

A jury last month found Robert Bowers guilty of dozens of charges related to the Oct. 27, 2018 shooting, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

Jury to determine whether to recommend a death sentence

Update 10:45 a.m. EDT July 13: Jurors will next decide whether to recommend that Bowers be sentenced to death or be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jurors find Bowers eligible for death penalty sentence

Update 10:35 a.m. EDT July 13: The jury found Bowers eligible for a death sentence Thursday after less than two hours of deliberations, WPXI reported.

To qualify for the death penalty, jurors had to determine that Bowers was 18 years old or older and had intent. They also had to find that his case included one or more aggravating factors, according to WPXI.

Defense attorneys argued that Bowers had significant mental health issues that justified a life sentence, the news station reported. Prosecutors said Bowers carried out the killings at Tree of Life with a clear, calculated plan, according to WPXI.

Original report: Prosecutors argued in favor of sentencing Bowers to death for his crimes while defense attorneys asked jurors to spare his life, WPXI reported. Both teams delivered their closing arguments on Wednesday.

During his trial, Bowers’ attorney, Elisa Long, acknowledged that he went into the synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018 “and shot every person he saw,” WPXI reported. However, his lawyers argued Wednesday that he suffered from mental illness that impaired his ability to form the intent to kill — a requirement to warrant a federal death penalty sentence, according to The Associated Press and WPXI.

Prosecutor Soo Song highlighted in court Wednesday that Bowers fired his rifle more than 70 times in the attack at Tree of Life, WPXI reported.

“Every time he was pulling the trigger, he was proving his intent to kill,” Song said.

If jurors determine that Bowers is eligible for the death penalty, the panel will next be tasked with determining whether the 50-year-old should get a death sentence or if he should be sentenced to life in prison, the AP reported. If they find him ineligible, he will be sentenced to life.

