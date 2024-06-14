Planet Fitness to allow teens to work out for free this summer

Free summer membership for teens FILE PHOTO: Teens will once again be eligible for a free summer membership at Planet Fitness. (MichaelVi - stock.adobe.com)

Planet Fitness is once again letting teens work out for free in their gyms.

The program is called the “High School Summer Pass ‘24″ and it is a free summer membership for teens aged 14 to 19.

The company said it has “invested more than $200 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness.”

Kids can work out from now until Aug. 31.

All students have to do is register on the Planet Fitness website and then download the app and log in using the same email used for registration to get the digital club pass. They can visit their home club to start working out.

Teens can also register in person with a parent or guardian, the company said on its website.

The app also has a “Gym Essentials” guide to help teens know what they need to start working out and the rules they need to abide by, along with a SnapChat PF Slaylist filter.

There are also perks, including discounts, through the program that are “subject to availability & expirations.”

