Police: Bodies found in Vermont identified as missing men from Massachusetts

Police have identified two bodies that were found earlier this week in Eden, Vermont.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

EDEN, Vt. — Police have identified two bodies that were found earlier this week in Eden, Vermont.

Vermont State Police said autopsies confirmed the identities of two bodies that were found Wednesday in Eden. The bodies belonged to two men who were reported missing from Massachusetts. They were identified as Jahim Solomon, 21, and Eric White, 21.

The autopsies that were conducted on Thursday determined that Solomon died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and White died from one gunshot wound to the head, police said, according to The Associated Press.

Commander of the Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau on Wednesday said that there were a number of suspects and persons of interest, according to the AP.

Police said that they were looking into multiple leads which included a search warrant at a house in Albany, according to WCAX. Authorities said the came is complicated and involves a lot of people.

Solomon and White had disappeared under “suspicious circumstances, according to the AP. They were reported missing on Oct. 15 after their families lost contact with them for multiple days.

Solomon and White were in Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe previously, police said, according to the AP.

