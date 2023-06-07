Police: Mother, daughter arrested after grandmother found dead in basement of a Maryland house

Mother, daughter arrested: Two women were arrested after another woman’s body was found decomposing in a basement of a house in Landover, Maryland, police say. (Prince George's County Police Department/Prince George's County Police Department)

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two women were arrested after another woman’s body was found decomposing in a basement of a house in Hyattsville, Maryland, police say.

In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said on Friday just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a house in Landover for a welfare check. The man who called 911 said he could not reach Margaret Craig, 71, for a few days and was worried about her.

Police say, Candace Craig, 44, opened the door and allowed officers to search for Margaret Craig.

When officers made their way to the basement of the house, they immediately could smell decomposition, police said, according to WJLA.

Investigators determined that Candace Craig had reportedly murdered her mother on May 23 and her daughter, Salia Hardy, 19, had tried to help get rid of the remains, the news outlet reported.

Candance Craig is Margaret Craig’s daughter and Hardy is her granddaughter, according to police.

Police say Candace Craig has been charged with first and second-degree murder. Hardy has been charged with accessory after the fact.

The chief medical examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and try to figure out the cause of death. Police say the motive continues to be under investigation.