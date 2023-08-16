Pouncing for protection: Tiger cub defends mom from brother’s ‘attacks’

Playtime (Freder/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Playtime is the way children learn. The same can be said in the animal world.

>> Read more trending news

A tiger cam at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, captured a tiger cub “attacking” his mom.

In reality, mom Zeya could have taken him out in one swipe but just takes all the bats and bites he dishes out. Once in a while, she’ll give him a bop from her massive paw, but nothing that hurts him. She also gives him a lick or two.

The play attacks continue until a second cub, his sister, comes in, pouncing on her brother.

Zoo officials said Zeya was only teaching her cubs what to do, and that it was all in fun because of “her relaxed body language.”

See for yourself in the video below or click here:

Latest headlines:
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!