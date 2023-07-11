Powerball: Here are the numbers from Monday’s drawing

Anticipation ran high as Powerball numbers were drawn Monday night, with the jackpot at an estimated $680.8 million after 34 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The numbers drawn were 02-24-34-53-58 with a red Powerball number of 13. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Monday’s jackpot ranked as No. 9 overall among Powerball grand prizes, lottery officials said.

If someone matches all of the numbers on Monday and decides to take the lump sum option, the cash value amount will be approximately $340.9 million before taxes, lottery officials said. If someone does not win, Wednesday’s drawing could move closer to top-five status among Powerball jackpots.

“It’s an exciting time to play when the Powerball jackpot reaches this level, and that excitement is further compounded when there is also a huge Mega Millions jackpot,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in a statement. “We typically see players purchase tickets for both games when the jackpots are this high, and remind players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize.”

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, lottery officials said in a news release. That was when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times during 2023. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

