Powerball: No grand prize winner as jackpot jumps to $532M

Powerball

Powerball: Numbers were drawn for Saturday's jackpot. (Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No one won the Powerball grand prize on Saturday, as the jackpot rose to $532 million.

Numbers drawn Saturday night for a prize worth $521 million were 30-36-49-52-63 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 5X.

Jackpot rises to $532 million

Update 12:17 a.m. March 10: The jackpot rolled over to $532 million after no one picked all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The next drawing is on Monday. If someone wins the big prize that night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $260.1 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

There were some second-tier winners.

One ticket in Ohio matched all five white numbers and had the Power Play option, which resulted in a $2 million payday. Single tickets in Florida and New York matched all five white numbers and were worth $1 million.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  • $699.8 million -- Oct. 4, 2021; California.

Original report: The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

