Powerball: Here are Wednesday’s numbers

Powerball drawing: The Powerball jackpot was at $550 million before Wednesday's drawing. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

Numbers were drawn Wednesday night as the Powerball jackpot climbed to $550 million. There has not been a winner in 23 consecutive drawings, lottery officials said.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn were 22-30-37-44-45 and the Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 3X.

If someone matches all of the numbers in Wednesday’s drawing and selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. If the winner decides to take the lump sum option of $550 million, the cash value amount will be approximately $266 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball jackpots