Prime Big Deal Days begin: Tips to score deals

Amazon is once again offering its second Prime Day sale of the year.

The company’s Prime Big Deal Days has begun. The company said it started at 3 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning and runs through Wednesday with deals being released throughout the day.

You must be a member of Amazon Prime to get the special prices. Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year for most accounts. Students can sign up for Prime Student which costs $7.49 a month or $69 a year. There’s also Prime Access for $6.99 if you receive qualifying government assistance.

Amazon has given a few tips on how to get the most bang for your buck during Prime Big Deal Days:

Request information on invite-only deals

Some of the deals include 60% off Blink smart home security, 50% off Sony Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar-HTX8500 2.1 ch, 46% off Philips 3000 Series Air fryer and 55% off Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds. Not everyone will get access but if you are lucky enough to be selected, you’ll get a notification on how to make the purchase.

Set up deal alerts

If there is something you must have, you can sign up for deal alerts to get push notifications on any deals that may be released. You can also use Alexa to ping you if a deal has been launched on stuff you have in your Wish List, Cart or Save for later, keeping in mind that it should be done 24 hours in advance. You can use Alexa to make the purchase.

Follow influencer-curated lists

It may seem that influencers are running the world and Amazon is no exception. Several popular influencers made their own lists of their must-have products, highlighting them during live streams on Amazon Live. U.S.-based shoppers can use Inspire, a personalized list of shoppable videos and photos that is accessed through the Amazon Shopping app. It can be found on the bottom navigation bar.

Shop small businesses

While Amazon itself is gigantic, it allows small businesses to connect with customers. You can find some companies that are Black-owned, women-owned, military-family-owned, as well as independent artists.