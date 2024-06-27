Prince Harry to be honored at 2024 ESPY Awards ceremony for Invictus Games

Prince Harry to be honored FILE PHOTO: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 27: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2018 Invictus Games Closing Ceremony at Qudos Bank Arena on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for The Invictus Ga)

Prince Harry is set to be honored with a special award at the upcoming ESPY Awards ceremony, according to ESPN.

Harry will be given the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which is “given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman,” according to a press release from ESPN.

Harry will receive the award for his creation of The Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games was launched in London to honor active duty and veteran service members who have been wounded, injured or sick on the job.

The 2024 ESPYS airs live on July 11 at 8 p.m. EDT. It will be hosted by Serena Williams.

Alongside Harry, Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and Dawn Staley is being honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. All other winners can be voted on by fans via ESPN.

The games marked their 10th anniversary with a celebration in May.

“It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals - Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” Kate Jackson, vice president of production at ESPN, said in a statement. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”





