Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announces in New Year’s speech her decision to abdicate the throne

Queen Margrethe II BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 10: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The Danish queen and her son are conducting a state visit to Germany, including the country's federal capital, Berlin, and that of its largest state, Munich, from November 10-13. Denmark and Germany are neighboring countries and close partners politically, historically, economically and culturally. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images) (Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — The queen of Denmark announced Sunday that she will be abdicating the throne days after the new year after serving as a monarch for 52 years.

>> Read more trending news

The monarch, 83, made the announcement Sunday during her New Year’s speech. According to The Associated Press, her role is “largely ceremonial.”

She will be stepping down on Jan. 14 which happens to be the 52nd anniversary of her father, King Frederik IX’s death and her succession to the throne, the AP reported.

She became queen at the age of 31.

“In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of “ailments” increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past,” she said, according to CNN.

She will be handing the thrown down to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, according to CNN. Once the throne is handed off to her son, she will be titled as Her Majesty.”

“[A] heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a tribute, according to the AP.