Rainbow house: Apartment building owner makes statement with paint job

OMAHA, Neb. — The owner of a Nebraska apartment building made a colorful statement after a neighbor made some disparaging comments during a recent conversation.

Ryan Basye, of Omaha, decided to paint his five-apartment building in the Dundee neighborhood of the city with a bright assortment of rainbow stripes after a the owner of a neighboring building allegedly made some homophobic comments, KETV reported.

“They seem to think that their place was too good for anybody in that realm,” Basye told the television station. “We just decided to give them something to look at.”

The painting began in September and contractors completed the job on Monday, KETV reported.

Bayse said his daughters came up with the color scheme, and he decided to implement it after the face-to-face conversation with his neighbor.

“Those comments from the neighbor just made it a lot easier to do,” Basye told the television station.

Colorful buildings are not new to Basye. He owns a bright red office building in the city and recently painted a building an attention-grabbing neon pink.

The tenants at his apartment building will not have problems finding it.

“They can easily tell their friends where they live,” Basye told KETV. “They don’t even need an address, just ‘Go to the rainbow house.’

“It can be anything from a political statement to care bear house. I haven’t gotten the bill yet. Hopefully, there’s a pot of gold at the back end here to pay for it all.”