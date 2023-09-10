Rapper arrested, accused of killing a man then writing song about it A man was arrested after police believe he confessed to a murder from 2021 in a song in Las Vegas, Nevada. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — A man was arrested after police believe he confessed to a murder from 2021 in a song in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested in in connection with a murder on Aug. 29.

On Sept. 18, 2021, officers were called about a shooting by Lake Mead Boulevard and Saylor Way just after 6:30 p.m., according to KVVU. When officers arrived, they found the victim who was identified as Randall Wallace.

Wallace was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news outlet reported.

Police said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that McDaniel released a rap song last July that had details in it about the shooting from 2021 that were not publicly released. The track was called “Fadee Free” and the music video was posted on YouTube by “The Biggest Finn 4800.”

“Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder. This includes the fact, that Kenjuan confessed to the murder in his lyrics. … Details provided by Kenjuan in his music video were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge,” the warrant said, according to CNN.

The arrest report broke down the lyrics, according to KVVU. It went line by line over the song. Investigators believe that McDaniel took credit for Wallace’s murder through the song.

McDaniel has been booked for open murder with a deadly weapon, police say. According to court records obtained by CNN, McDaniel’s bail was set at $1 million on Thursday with electric monitoring.