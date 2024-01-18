Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day to sing in Super Bowl pregame

Reba McEntire Reba McEntire performs onstage during Not That Fancy: An Evening With Reba & Friends at Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA, File)

Country superstar Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will grace the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII pregame program, the NFL announced on Thursday.

McEntire will sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.” Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The three entertainers will take the stage before the championship game on Feb. 11 and a halftime performance from Usher.

McEntire shared news of the lineup in a social media post on Thursday, writing, “I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!”

Emmy Award-winning musical director Adam Blackstone will produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The performances will also feature American Sign Language performances, with actor Daniel Durant signing the national anthem, model and dancer Anjel Piñero signing “American the Beautiful” and actor and dancer Shaheem Sanchez signing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Sanchez will also perform an ASL rendition of the halftime show, according to the NFL.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

