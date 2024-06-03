Recall alert: 109K Lincolns recalled; review camera may flicker if cell phone nearby

Lincoln Aviator on display

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford and the NHTSA announced the recall of 109,000 Lincoln Aviators after it was found that a cell phone can cause interference with the vehicle's rearview camera. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 109,000 Lincoln Aviators after it was found that a cell phone can cause interference with the vehicles’ rearview cameras.

The NHTSA said the issue impacts some 2020 through 2024 Lincoln luxury SUVs.

The recalled vehicles were built from October 19, 2019, through April 25, 2024.

A cell phone can cause electromagnetic interference that may make the rearview camera image flicker or distort. Some of the distortions can appear as jumping, shaking or scrolling, the NHTSA said in a report.

Owners are being told not to use a cell phone while the SUV is in reverse.

Dealers will install a shield on the accessory protocol image module for free.

Owners will get letters in the mail after July 8 but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The internal recall number is 24S35.

