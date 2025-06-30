Recall alert: 143K pounds of bologna recalled due to misbranding

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of more than 143,000 pounds of bologna.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced 143,416 pounds of bologna made by Gaiser’s European Style Provisions, Inc.

The bologna was recalled due to misbranding and had meat or poultry that was not declared on the labels.

The products were made between March 20 and June 20 under the following brands, with the specific issue listed after the name:

Family Tree Bologna Veal, undeclared pork

Babushka’s Recipe Chicken Bologna, undeclared pork

Fancy Bologna, undeclared beef and chicken

Gaisers Russian Brand Doktorskaya Bologna, undeclared beef

Gaisers Bologna Veal, undeclared chicken and pork

Gaisers Turkey Bologna, undeclared chicken and pork

Chicken Bologna Kypoyka Paba, undeclared pork

The items have EST. 5385 inside the USDA mark of inspection, the agency said.

They were distributed to wholesalers and retailers nationwide.

If you have the recalled bologna, you should not eat it. Restaurants and other businesses and organizations are being told not to serve them. The bologna should be either thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Gaiser’s European Style Provisions Inc. at 908-686-3421 or by email.

