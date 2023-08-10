Recall alert: 2.2M Target candles recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than two million candles sold exclusively at Target.
The glass containers of the Threshold Glass Jar Candles can crack or break when being used and can cause cuts or burns, the CPSC said.
The candles involved in the recall include the 5.5-ounce 1-wick or the 20-ounce three-wick candles. They were sold in various scents.
They were sold in Target stores and online from February 2022 to July 2023 for between $3 and $12.
The following candles are subject to recall with the item numbers found on stickers affixed on the jar’s bottom. All were sold under the Threshold brand.
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane, 054-09-0056
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon, 054-09-0200
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine, 054-09-0266
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood, 054-09-0268
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus, 054-09-0271
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom, 054-09-0275
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane, 054-09-0276
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot, 054-09-0294
- 20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin, 054-09-0562
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries, 054-09-0589
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival, 054-09-0679
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin, 054-09-0697
- 20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry, 054-09-0701
- 20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet, 054-09-0723
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus, 054-09-0743
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac, 054-09-0774
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender, 054-09-0816
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla, 054-09-1164
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine, 054-09-1222
- 20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily, 054-09-1442
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe, 054-09-1534
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory, 054-09-1589
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid, 054-09-1798
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen, 054-09-2225
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage, 054-09-2682
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin, 054-09-2683
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt, 054-09-3080
- 20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon, 054-09-3142
- 20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper, 054-09-3218
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet, 054-09-3233
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber, 054-09-3888
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea, 054-09-3919
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus, 054-09-3970
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla, 054-09-4045
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze, 054-09-4079
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage, 054-09-4722
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla, 054-09-5026
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle, 054-09-5706
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo, 054-09-5711
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie, 054-09-5888
- 20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus, 054-09-6079
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice, 054-09-6795
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser, 054-09-6993
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie, 054-09-7437
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava, 054-09-7504
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon, 054-09-7849
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus, 054-09-7915
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet, 054-09-8165
- 5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle, 054-09-8268
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods, 054-09-8380
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte, 054-09-8559
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber, 054-09-8670
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon, 054-09-8758
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice, 054-09-8768
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo, 054-09-8942
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber, 054-09-8993
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods, 054-09-9017
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry, 054-09-9120
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger, 054-09-9293
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Orange Blossom & Oak Candle, 054-09-9306
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser, 054-09-9690
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival, 054-09-9801
If you have the recalled candles, you’re being told not to use them and return them to any Target for a full refund. You can also contact Target to receive a prepaid label to return them by mail, the CPSC said.
You can call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or visit Target’s website.
