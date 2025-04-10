Recall alert: 253K Fisher-Price Brunch & Go stroller toys recalled

Stroller toy on a blue background
Recall alert About 253,000 Fisher-Price stroller toys have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Fisher-Price Brunch & Go stroller toys.

Read more trending news

The toy has model number HGB85, which can be found on the tag attached to the avocado toast. In addition to the toast, are three other toy foods attached to the toast, a mirror tomato, a crinkle bacon and an egg teether.

The issue is the yolk of the egg teether, which can break and pose a choking hazard.

About 253,000 toys were sold at Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx, Walmart and Amazon from February 2022 to March 2025. They retailed for about $13.

If you have the recalled toy, you should take it away from children and contact the company for a replacement.

You will be directed to mark the egg with the word “recall” and a unique identifier. You will then have to take a photo of the marked toy and upload it to the Mattel website. Once you get an email confirming the replacement, you should throw the recalled toy away.

For more information, click here.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!