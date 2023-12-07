Recall alert: 2.7M bottles of Xtreme Reach mold and mildew stain remover recalled

Recall alert The CPSC said 2.7 million bottles of Wet & Forget cleaner has been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 2.7 million bottles of Wet & Forget Xtreme Reach Outdoor Rapid Application Moss, Mold, Mildew & Algae Stain Remover.

The bottles have a hose end nozzle with a clip that can dislodge allowing the liquid to spray on users. The cleaning solution can cause skin and eye irritation among other issues, the CPSC said.

The bottles are blue and have UPC 879288000077 for the 48 oz. version or 879288000084 for the 68 oz. bottle.

The UPC can be found on the back of the bottle at the bottom right-hand corner.

“Wet & Forget” is written on the hose end part of the nozzle.

The cleaner was sold at Ace Hardware, Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, True Value, Walmart and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Sam’s Club, Walmart and other websites from February 2018 to November 2023 for between $30 and $35, the CPSC said.

Consumers are told not to use the bottle of cleaner and contact the company for a free replacement nozzle. The original nozzle should be thrown away once the replacement is installed.

People can call Wet & Forget at 888-359-4623 from 7 a.m. to 6 pm. CT Monday through Friday, or by email. You can also visit the company’s website for more information.

There have been 3,188 reports of the nozzle insert coming out, including 157 reports of exposure to the cleaning solution and 28 reports of skin or eye irritation, the CPSC said.

