Recall alert: 3.84M BowFlex dumbbells recalled

The CPSC announced the recall of more than 3.8 million dumbbells.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 3,844,200 dumbbells because the plates can come off the handle and hurt someone.

The recall involves two models: Model 522, 52.5 lb. adjustable dumbbells and Model 1090, 90 lb. adjustable dumbbells.

They came in both single units and pairs.

Specific serial numbers are part of the recall:

BowFlex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

00182M243902233 – 00182M243902592

00182MAG220200463C – 00182MAG221204535C

00182SFE213414844C – 00182SFE234002231C

100182M242800001 – 100182M250201440

100182MAG20431227C – 100182MAG233500372

100182P244100067 – 100182P244602976

100182SFE213709609 – 100182SFE235206276

100748M243200001 – 100748M244300252

100748MAG222400734 – 100748MAG23500660

100748P242900001 – 100748P245205632

100748SFE220908785 – 100748SFE233513811

X00748MAG233003670 – X00748MAG233003672

X00748SFE233202493 – X00748SFE233203161

Z00748MAG233003670

BowFlex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells

4551MAG21452813 – 4551MAG23350381

4551SFE23320001 – 4551SFE23501949

The serial number and model number can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the molded plastic tray, the CPSC said.

They were sold by Johnson Fitness & Wellness, DICK’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy, as well as online by BowFlex and Amazon from 2004 to May 2025 by either Nautilus or Johnson Health Tech Trading. They cost between $200 and $800, the CPSC said.

Johnson Health Tech purchased BowFlex assets during a bankruptcy auction, which included the trademark rights to market and sell he dumbbells.

The company, in a statement emailed to Cox Media Group, said that 95% of the recalled dumbbells were sold by Nautilus over 20 years and before Johnson Health Tech purchased the brand.

“Despite having no obligation to do so, Johnson Health Tech Trading is stepping up to provide a remedy to customers who purchased recalled dumbbells from Nautilus. We are also providing a remedy to the much smaller universe of customers who purchased BowFlex 552 and 1090 dumbbells that our company distributed or sold. Expanding this voluntary recall to include Nautilus customers who would otherwise have no recourse available is in line with our company’s deep commitment to helping our customers lead healthy lives,” the company said in a statement.

If you have the recalled dumbbells, you’re told not to use them and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a refund or replacement.

For more information, contact Johnson Health by phone at 800-209-3539 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group