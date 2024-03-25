Recall alert: 38K Jeeps, Rams, others recalled; air bags may not deploy because of weld

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 38,000 Jeeps, Rams and Voyagers because a weld may not have been done correctly, preventing the air bag from deploying.
The NHTSA said that the recall covers the following SUVs and trucks:
- 2023-2024 model year
- Ram 1500
- Jeep Wrangler
- Jeep Wagoneer
- Jeep Grand Wagoneer
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Ram 3500
- Ram 3500 cab chassis
- Ram 2500
- Ram 4500 cab chassis
- Ram 5500 cab chassis
- 2023 model year
- Jeep Gladiator
- Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a GVWR of less than 10,000 lbs
- Chrysler Voyager
Dealers will look at the steering column control module and replace it if necessary. The repair will be done for free.
Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive a letter by mail after May 3.
For more information, you can contact FCA US, LLC at 800-853-1403. The internal recall numbers are 14B, 33B, 34B, 35B and 36B.
