Recall alert: 40K Wolfgang Puck tea kettles recalled due to burn hazard

Synergy Housewares has issued a recall for approximately 40,000 Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Petite Tea Kettles due to a burn hazard.

The recall is due to the kettle’s infuser basket lid being loose, which can fall off during use and pose a risk of burns to consumers. The kettles were sold on HSN.com and the HSN television network from August 2020 through January 2025 for about $20, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

The recalled tea kettles are branded with “Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle” and have a six-digit lot code on the underside, including 022020, 022021, 022022, 042022, 022023, or 032023. They were available in beige, black, pink, and red colors.

Synergy Housewares has received at least 10 reports of incidents involving the kettle lids, with five incidents resulting in injuries such as burns or scalding, CPSC announced.

Consumers are told to stop using the tea kettles immediately and contact Synergy Housewares for a free replacement lid to resolve the issue.

For assistance, consumers can reach Synergy Housewares toll-free at 855-837-4111 or visit the company’s website.

