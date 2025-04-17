Recall alert: 429K wireless power banks recalled; can start a fire

More than 429,000 portable wireless power banks from Casely have been recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they can overheat and potentially ignite, posing a burn and fire hazard.

The Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe chargers were what was recalled. They are model number E33A and have Casely engraved on the front.

They were sold in various colors and prints online at getcasely.com. Amazon and other websites from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.

If you have the recalled charger, you should stop using it and contact Casely for a free replacement.

You will have to take two photos of the charger - one of the front with the word “Recalled” written on the power bank and the date and one of the back with the model number visible. You will then have to upload the photos to the company’s website and then dispose of the power bank.

For more information, contact Casely at 888-964-9331 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group