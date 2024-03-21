Recall alert: 440K metallic Starbucks gift set mugs recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 440,500 metallic Starbucks mugs sold in gift sets marketed by Nestlé.

The mugs, which came in 2023 Holiday Starbucks-branded gift sets, can break if the mugs are microwaved or “filled with extremely hot liquid,” the CPSC said.

The mugs came in 11- and 16-ounce versions in several different gift sets including:

Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug

Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug

Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug

If you have the mugs, you’re being told to stop using them and to either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé for a refund.

Consumers will get cash or a gift card from the store, if returned to the place of purchase, or a check from Nestlé, if the mugs are sent back to the company, the CPSC said.

To get a refund from Nestlé, visit the company’s website, scroll to the “Leave Us a Message” section of the page, click on “Complaint” and select “Recall.”

You will need to provide a photo of the mug or the gift set identifier code. You do not need a receipt to get a refund, the CPSC said.

The gift sets were sold at Target, Walmart and through Nexcom military exchanges across the country from November 2023 to January 2024, retailing for between $10 and $20, depending on the gift set.

For more information, you can call Nestlé at 800-681-1676 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

