Recall alert: 53K plastic side chairs recalled

Chair recall

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of about 53,800 plastic side chairs. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 53,800 plastic side chairs.

The Allegro chairs made by Lancaster Table & Seating can break while someone is using them, posing a fall hazard, the CPSC reported.

The chairs, which were sold in 14 colors, have Lancaster Table & Seating stamped on the underside of the seat. They were sold assembled and are made of glass-reinforced polypropylene.

The chairs were sold at Clark Pro and Clark National Accounts across the country and online at webresturantstore.com and theresturantstore.com from November 2020 through August 2023, retailing for between $45 and $66.

The following model numbers and colors are being recalled:

  • 427CRESINSBG - Beige
  • 427CRESINSBK - Black
  • 427CRESINSBL - Stone Blue
  • 427CRESINSBS - Blush
  • 427CRESINSCH - Charcoal
  • 427CRESINSOG - Olive Green
  • 427CRESINSOR - Orange
  • 427CRESINSPI - Pistachio
  • 427CRESINSRD - Candy Red
  • 427CRESINSSF - Light Teal
  • 427CRESINSSG - Sangria
  • 427CRESINSTL - Teal
  • 427CRESINSWH - White
  • 427CRESINSYL - Marigold Yellow

If you have the recalled chairs you’re being told to stop using them and contact Clark Associates for a refund or store credit. Owners should write “DO NOT USE” in paint or a thick marker on a location that can be easily seen, take a photo of the chair, sending it to Clark Associates online, before disposing of the chairs, the CPSC reported.

For more information, you can contact Clark Associates at 844-895-5694 from 9 a.m. or by email.

