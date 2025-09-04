Recall alert: 63K grease guns recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of nearly 63,000 cordless grease guns and grease gun hoses.

The tools are made by Makita.

The CPSC said the grease gun hose can develop a hole and allow grease to be ejected from the gun. That poses a laceration hazard.

The recall affects grease gun models XPG01S1, XPG01SR1 and XPG01Z and hoses with model numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W59-7 and 191W58-9.

The model number can be found on the right side of the grease gun, while the serial number is on the battery mounting port.

The following serial number ranges are part of the recall:

Grease gun

Model XPG01Z:

1624-2163

3030-5088

20459-22582

51237-23713

58316-59555

60012-69623

72766-73595

80926-86281

86612-89078

91449-94928

94999-106439

112804-115923

Model XPG01SR1:

2164-2813

22583-23113

50618-51236

69984-71983

86282-86461

86752-87751

106440-108946

109507-109919

Model XPG01S1:

137895-143614

163962-164761

172741-175458

They were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide from June 2020 to January 2025 for between $60 and $390.

There have been five reports from outside of the U.S. of the grease gun hose failing with five cuts, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled grease gun, you should stop using it and contact Makita for a free replacement hose.

For more information, Makita can be reached by phone at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET weekdays, by email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group