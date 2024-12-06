Recall alert: 69K Anker Bluetooth speakers sold by Amazon recalled; pose fire hazard

The CPSC said about 69,000 speakers were recalled.

Check last year’s Christmas presents, more than 69,000 Bluetooth speakers have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 60,000 Anker Soundcore and Power Conf Bluetooth speakers. Another 9,764 speakers were recalled in Canada. The speakers can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

There have been 33 reports of the batteries overheating and some were smoking or sparked a small fire, the CPSC said.

The speakers were sold on Amazon from March through October 2023 for between $28 and $130.

The following models are part of the recall:

A3102016

A3302011

A3302031

Only the speakers with specific SN Codes are part of the recall. Visit this page to type in the code to see if the speaker is recalled.

If your speaker was recalled you should stop using it, make sure it is off and not connected to a power source or charge, then click here to fill out the product recall information.

You will then get instructions to get a free replacement speaker.

For more information, call Anker at 800-988-7973 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or reach out via email.

