Recall alert: 919K Rest 1st Generation sound machine power adapters recalled

Rest 1st Generation sound machine and power adapter

Recall alert The power adapters for Rest 1st Generation sound machines have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 919,400 power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines. Another 44,352 were sold in Canada.

The CPSC said the power supply’s plastic housing can come off when unplugging it, leaving the prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard.

The recalled power adapter is model number CYAP05, which along with 1.0A amps, “Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD” and “Made in China” are printed in black near the adapter’s prongs.

Rest 1st Generation sound machines were sold online on Hatch’s website as well as in brick-and-mortar stores such as BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy from January 2019 to September 2022 for between $60 and $70. They were also sold on Amazon from January 2019 through May 2024 for between $60 and $200, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled adapter, you’re told to stop using it, unplug it from the wall, and cut the cord. Then you need to take a photo of the destroyed adapter, showing the cut cord and model number, and upload the photo, giving your name and mailing address to the Hatch website, to get a free replacement.

For more information, you can contact Hatch Baby Inc. by phone at 888-918-4614 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email or on the company’s website.

