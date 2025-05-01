Recall alert: Children’s hair clips sold on Amazon recalled due to lead levels

Hair clips
Recall alert Dlesot Snap hair clips have been recalled due to lead levels. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

About 3,000 hair clips have been recalled due to potential lead poisoning, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Read more trending news

The Dlesot Snap Hair Clips have lead levels higher than what federal regulations allow. Lead is toxic and can cause health problems if ingested.

The clips were sold in packs of 120 in a variety of colors and patterns. They had FNSKU number X00RCTBRH printed on a white label that the barrettes came in.

If you have them, you should not use them and contact YFLGOTOO by email for a remedy, showing a photo of the clips being disposed of, the CPSC said. The CPSC did not specify what the remedy was.

The hair clips were sold on Amazon from April 2024 to September 2024 for about $10.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!