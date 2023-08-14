Recall alert: Chrysler recalls 44K Jeeps due to trim that could block curtain air bag deployment

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 44,000 Jeeps because of an issue with the vehicles’ trim.

The NHTSA said that some 2022 through 2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs have upper B-pillar interior trim that may not be fully seated. If it is not in the correct place, the trim can interfere with the side curtain air bags when they deploy.

Dealers will inspect the trim and reseat or replace it as needed for free.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be alerted by mail of the recall next month. Owners can also contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403, the NHTSA said.

The company’s recall number is 76A.

