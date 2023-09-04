Recall alert: Dog food being recalled over Salmonella concerns

Dog food recalled Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas, production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas, production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to a Food and Drug Administration news release.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products, the FDA warned.

Symptoms of Salmonella in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Symptoms of Salmonella in Pets include lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans, according to the FDA.

The affected product was only sold in 5-pound bags. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

According to the company, its products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product consists of 644 cases sold in 5-pound bags with a lot code of 1000016385 and a Best By Date of 4/30/2024.

Lot code information is found on the back of the bag.

This voluntary recall is being issued due to a single sample of Victor Super Premium Dog Food that tested positive for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

The FDA urges consumers not to feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday for additional information.

