FILE PHOTO: A Ford Bronco is seen on a lot at a dealership on April 18, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Ford has recalled some Broncos because the child safety lock may not prevent the rear door from opening. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ford has recalled some 2025 Bronco SUVs because the child safety lock may still allow the doors to be opened when the lock is engaged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that dealers will inspect the rear door latches and, if needed, replace them for free.

Owners will receive letters in the mail alerting them to the issue this week.

You can also call Ford directly at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S64, the NHTSA said.

©2025 Cox Media Group