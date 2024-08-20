Recall alert: Ford recalls Mavericks, Bronco Sports, Mustang Mach-Es for windshield wiper issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 37,300 Fords over an issue with the vehicles’ windshield wipers.

The automaker said the windshield wiper motors on some 2023-2024 Mavericks, 2023 Bronco Sports and 2023 Mustang Mach-Es may stop working.

Dealers will inspect the motor and replace it if needed for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters after Aug. 26 alerting them to the issue, but you can contact Ford directly at 866-436-7332.

The company’s internal recall number is 24S51.

